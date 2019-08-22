Mission Mangal Inspires Kid To Become Space Scientist; Akshay Kumar Has THIS To Say

Mission Mangal, which hit theatres last week, was the perfect film to celebrate this Independence Day with. The film celebrates the scientists of Indian Space Research Organization, who successfully launched 'Mangalyaan', India's mission to Mars. The film was rousing in every sense, and apparently, it has now inspired a kid to become a space scientist. Read to find out what Akshay Kumar & Taapsee Pannu have to say about it!

A mother of a seven-year old took to her Twitter to share how her son has been inspired to become a space scientist after watching Mission Mangal. She posted a video of her adorable son, who goes on about how 'he and his team of scientists will build a Mangalyaan 3 one day'. Tagging the cast of Mission Mangal she wrote, "Mission Mangal is a movie which inspired my 7 year old son, who wants to be a space scientist after seeing the movie & has now came out with a design of his new project Mangalyaan 3. @akshaykumar @vidhya_balan @isro @taapsee @sonakshisinha." (sic)

A thrilled Akshay Kumar, replied to the tweet writing, "This is amazing! Glad to know about this future scientist and learn about his Mission Mangal. Wishing him all the very best."(sic). Taapsee too was overwhelmed by this, and wrote, "This is beyond words! Not a bigger success than this." (sic).

Apart from Akshay, Taapsee, Vidya, and Sonakshi, the film also stars Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen. It has been incredibly well received by audiences, which shows in the box office earnings it has made so far. Mission Mangal has made the record of being Akshay Kumar's quickest 100 crore film; this, in spite of its clash with John Abraham's 'Batla House' at the box office. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti.

