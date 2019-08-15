Mission Mangal Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Anurag Singh Bohra @AnuragfromKashi

"One thing that I find fascinating about watching #MissionMangal is @IamKirtiKulhari. She strikes a balance between out of the box and mainstream cinema. #UriTheSurgicalStrike and #FourMoreShotsPlease have definitely paved way for her. The actor seems selective with her scripts."

Shilpa Lakhani @shilpa_lakhani

"#MissionMangal in 3 words,what a film! Trumps in all departments : acting, emotions, visually fantastic. Finally a film which matches the climax of #Airlift for me. The last 20 mins are nail-biting, so when @akshaykumar says ‘Saari duniya se kaho, copy that!' It resonates & how!"

Renuka Vyavahare @renukaVyavahare

"#vidyabalan is the hero to the film, producer #akshaykumar plays a supporting role along with Taapsee, Kirti, Sonakshi and Sharman. Liked Vikram Gokhale and Vidya. Dalip Tahil's exaggerated American accent serves as an unintentional comic relief. #missionmangal."

Jishika Madaa @jishikamadaan30

"Mission Mangal Review: @akshaykumar & @vidya_balan are terrific but @MenenNithya is the most convincing of them all! ❤❤It indeed will evoke the sense of pride on #IndependenceDay 💯💯. Rating: 3/5."

Renuka Vyavahare @renukaVyavahare

"Wish #missionmangal solely stuck to the glorious mission it intends to recreate. But instead it succumbs to multiple distractions. Half baked back stories, zero group chemistry, a scientist song... it tries to say all, be all."

