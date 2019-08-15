Mission Mangal Movie Review: Live Audience Update
Finally, the much awaited release of Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal, has hit the theatres and we're here with the live audience review of the film. The film is helmed by Jagan Shakti and also casts Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in the lead roles. The film is based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.
Independence Day 2019: Your Playlist Demands The Attention Of Latest Patriotic Songs From Bollywood
Akshay plays Rakesh Dhawan, a scientist, who is in charge of the mission, while the five female colleagues help him in spearheading the mission.
Anurag Singh Bohra @AnuragfromKashi
"One thing that I find fascinating about watching #MissionMangal is @IamKirtiKulhari. She strikes a balance between out of the box and mainstream cinema. #UriTheSurgicalStrike and #FourMoreShotsPlease have definitely paved way for her. The actor seems selective with her scripts."
Shilpa Lakhani @shilpa_lakhani
"#MissionMangal in 3 words,what a film! Trumps in all departments : acting, emotions, visually fantastic. Finally a film which matches the climax of #Airlift for me. The last 20 mins are nail-biting, so when @akshaykumar says ‘Saari duniya se kaho, copy that!' It resonates & how!"
Renuka Vyavahare @renukaVyavahare
"#vidyabalan is the hero to the film, producer #akshaykumar plays a supporting role along with Taapsee, Kirti, Sonakshi and Sharman. Liked Vikram Gokhale and Vidya. Dalip Tahil's exaggerated American accent serves as an unintentional comic relief. #missionmangal."
Jishika Madaa @jishikamadaan30
"Mission Mangal Review: @akshaykumar & @vidya_balan are terrific but @MenenNithya is the most convincing of them all! ❤❤It indeed will evoke the sense of pride on #IndependenceDay 💯💯. Rating: 3/5."
Renuka Vyavahare @renukaVyavahare
"Wish #missionmangal solely stuck to the glorious mission it intends to recreate. But instead it succumbs to multiple distractions. Half baked back stories, zero group chemistry, a scientist song... it tries to say all, be all."
(Social media posts are unedited.)