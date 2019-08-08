Mission Mangal New Trailer: Akshay Kumar & Team Inspire Us To Rise Above All Hardships!

After the intriguing character posters, the makers of 'Mission Mangal' dropped a new trailer of the movie. With just about a week remaining for the film to hit the theatrical screens, it gives us a closer sneak-peek into the hardships faced by Akshay Kumar and his team and how they chose to overcome it.

The superstar took to his Twitter page to share the trailer and wrote, "Fall down 7 times, get up eight! Here's a story of never giving up! #MissionMangalNewTrailer Is here!" (sic)

Check out the trailer here.

The new video is just the dose of inspiration you need on a drab day when you feel things ain't working in your favour. It also has a humorous touch that leaves you with a smile.

Speaking about the film, Akshay was earlier quoted as saying in a TOI interview, "I would proudly say that this is the first film which is being made on space. It is one of a kind. It's a genre which was never explored and this will be the first."

He further added, "I made this film for children to get into the profession of being a scientist. You make your kids a scientist as this profession is not that likeable right now. It has been kept behind. But now, people are getting to know and after this film, they will know what a great profession it is! Even I am amazed at it!"

Directed by Jagan Shakti, 'Mission Mangal' stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The film is slated for a box-office clash with John Abraham's 'Batla House' on August 15, 2019.

