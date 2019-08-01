Mission Mangal Promo: Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Poem About Women Power Will Leave You Inspired!

With the release date of Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' inching closer, the makers of the film have now dropped a new promo video. It features the Khiladi Kumar reciting a poem about how the women scientists are grounded in culture and tradition, yet aim for Mars.

The video features Akshay's voiceover narrating the poem which goes like, "Mangalsutra gale me hai , Aur Mangal pe hai najar gadi, Bharat ki beti ki udaan, Kal sara jag dohrauega, Ye Sindoor dur tak jaayega."

The actor took to his Twitter page to share the new poem and wrote, "Jitna uncha ho asmaan, yeh sindoor utni door tak jaayega! Here's celebrating the women of India who make dreams come true!" (sic)

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has an ensemble cast which includes names like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon.

Speaking about how she bagged the role, Taapsee was earlier quoted as saying by India Today, "Akshay (Kumar) sir had called me saying that there is a film that he is doing and it has an ensemble cast with five women in it. Vidya Balan was already a part of it. He wanted me to hear one of the parts and he was like, 'I don't know if you will be okay doing an ensemble film. Everyone has a limited part in it but since it's such an important film, I would really like you to be a part of it.' I told him that was not a concern. My only concern is, 'Is my part significant enough even in an ensemble?'

I heard the script from Jagan (Shakti, director). I said that I definitely want to do it. Not just because my part is good enough to remember when you walk out of the theatre but it's also an important film to be a part of. I love to be one of the first to do something. This is India's first space film and I definitely wanted to be a part of it. So I said yes."

