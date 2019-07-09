Mission Mangal Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Team Begin The Countdown For India's Space Mission To Mars

Make way for the teaser of Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' which will surely make every Indian proud! A while back, the makers of the film dropped the first teaser and it looks every bit impressive, leaving you impatient for the trailer.

The teaser begins with Akshay Kumar's character saying, "This is Rakesh Dhawan. Mission Control initiating command for launch." Soon, we get to see Vidya Balan commanding the controls. This is followed by a glimpse of other characters from the film which includes Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India's #SpaceMission to Mars is here. #MissionMangalTeaser out now!"

Watch the video here-

Speaking about why he chose to be a part of this film, the actor earlier tweeted, "#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!"

In yet another post, Akshay wrote, "For years, Hollywood has made movies and TV shows such as Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, which had inspired a generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of a movie that will inspire future generations. Mission Mangal is that film."

Reportedly, the film is inspired by India's 2013 Mars space programme Mangalyaan. A source close to the film was earlier quoted as saying, "The premise is based on true events, but the team has taken some creative liberties for cinematic purposes. The mission was successful because of the teamwork, and every character has their moment of glory in the screenplay. It is the story of an underdog team standing tall against all odds."

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is slated for a box office clash with Prabhas's Saaho and John Abraham's Batla House on August 15, 2019.

Woman Director Moves HC Against Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' Over Copyright