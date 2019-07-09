English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mission Mangal Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Team Begin The Countdown For India's Space Mission To Mars

    By
    |

    Make way for the teaser of Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' which will surely make every Indian proud! A while back, the makers of the film dropped the first teaser and it looks every bit impressive, leaving you impatient for the trailer.

    The teaser begins with Akshay Kumar's character saying, "This is Rakesh Dhawan. Mission Control initiating command for launch." Soon, we get to see Vidya Balan commanding the controls. This is followed by a glimpse of other characters from the film which includes Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon.

    mmk

    Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India's #SpaceMission to Mars is here. #MissionMangalTeaser out now!"

    Watch the video here-

    Speaking about why he chose to be a part of this film, the actor earlier tweeted, "#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!"

    In yet another post, Akshay wrote, "For years, Hollywood has made movies and TV shows such as Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, which had inspired a generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of a movie that will inspire future generations. Mission Mangal is that film."

    Reportedly, the film is inspired by India's 2013 Mars space programme Mangalyaan. A source close to the film was earlier quoted as saying, "The premise is based on true events, but the team has taken some creative liberties for cinematic purposes. The mission was successful because of the teamwork, and every character has their moment of glory in the screenplay. It is the story of an underdog team standing tall against all odds."

    Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is slated for a box office clash with Prabhas's Saaho and John Abraham's Batla House on August 15, 2019.

    Woman Director Moves HC Against Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' Over Copyright

    More MISSION MANGAL News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue