Mission Mangal Trailer Out: Goosebumps Assured

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon, is out and we bet it will give you goosebumps! The Jagan Shakti-directed movie, which is touted as India's first space film, follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

It shows how Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) together with a team of brilliant scientists, successfully sent a satellite to Mars in their very first attempt, a mammoth feat achieved by no other nation.

Watch the trailer here...

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said in a statement, "This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work.

Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie."

Mission Mangal, produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to be released on August 15 and will lock horns with John Abraham starrer Batla House.