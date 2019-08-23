English
    Mission Mangal Worldwide Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 165 Crore

    Looks like nothing could go wrong for Akshay Kumar these days. Recently, he was named the fourth richest actor in the world, according to Forbes. Now, his movie Mission Mangal, which has been pocketing records ever since it released, has crossed Rs 165 crore worldwide.

    The film has grossed Rs 143.05 crore (nett Rs 121.23 crore) in India and Rs 25 crore at the overseas box office. It is expected that the film will enter the Rs 200 crore club by the end of its second weekend.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz." (sic)

    We also have the eight-day box office break-up here:

    Day 1 - Thursday (August 15) - Rs 29.16 crore

    Day 2 - Friday (August 16) - Rs 17.28 crore

    Day 3 - Saturday (August 17) - Rs 23.58 crore

    Day 4 - Sunday (August 18) - Rs 27.54 crore

    Day 5 - Monday (August 19) - Rs 8.91 crore

    Day 6 - Tuesday (August 20) - Rs 7.92 crore

    Day 7 - Wednesday (August 21) - Rs 6.84 crore

    Day 8 - Thursday (August 22) - Rs 6.93 crore

    Total eight-day box office collection of Mission Mangal: Rs 128.16 crore

    Besides Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha and is about India's first orbiter mission to Mars.

    Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the actor is super busy with a plethora of projects on hand like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Ikka, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Housefull 4.

    Let us know what you thought of Mission Mangal in the comment box below. And, in case, you haven't, get your tickets NOW!

