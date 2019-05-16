Mithun Chakraborty All Set To Star In A Horror-Comedy!

Actor Mithun Chakraborty has signed a horror-comedy, which is scheduled to begin production by July-August, 2019. The actor, who was seen on the screen in Tashkent Files, has been away from the spotlight for a while reportedly due to his ongoing treatment for back pain.

He will next be seen in Bhootiyapa, which features him along side comedians Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra and Rajiv Thakur. The film is directed by Manoj Sharma. "When I narrated the film to Mithun da, he was very excited! He is absolutely fit and fine and told me he loved the script. I am thrilled to direct him and I think it will be a fun ride for all of us," Manoj told PTI.

The director said Mithun Chakraborty will be in the role of a man who invites three stand-up comedians for a private performance in his mansion. "We are trying something new with the film, the genre of horror-comedy is new and we have a fantastic story and the cast to make it entertaining."

The horror-comedy genre was widely accepted by the audiences in 2018, all thanks to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. The movie ended up being a superhit at the box office and we're sure the upcoming Mithun Chakraborty starrer horror-comedy will end up being a hit at the box office when it hit the theatres too.

(Imputs From PTI)

