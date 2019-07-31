English
    MLA Accuses Deepika, Ranbir Of Doing Drugs At Karan Johar's Party; Milind Deora Defends Stars!

    By
    |
    Karan Johar's Party: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir look drunk | FilmiBeat

    Karan Johar recently threw a casual get-together which saw the attendance of many popular faces from the industry including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others.

    Later, the filmmaker even took to his Instagram page to share a video of the bash and captioned it as, "Saturday night vibes". However now, the little sneak-peek from the gathering has invited a new debate on the internet.

    milinda

    It all began when SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa tweeted that the celebs were in a drugged state. He wrote, "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09." (sic)

    Have a look at his tweet here.

    Responding to his tweet, Congress leader Milind Deora slammed him on Twitter and wrote back, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a drugged state so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology." (sic)

    Check out the tweet here.

    Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted to this entire controversy-

    When Karan Johar PARTIED Hard With Ranbir, Deepika, Shahid & Others! Watch Video Here

