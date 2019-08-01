MLA Asks Ranbir, Deepika & Other Stars At KJo's Party To Undergo Dope Test To Prove Their Innocence!

Recently, Karan Johar's weekend party ran into controversy after SAD MLA Majinder Sirsa claimed that the B-town celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others were in a 'drugged state' at the get-together.

In the latest turn of events, Sirsa has refused to apologise for his controversial tweet and instead asked the celebs present at the party to undergo a dope test to prove their innocence.

After Sirsa's 'claim' tweet went viral, a Twitter user had asked him why does he care that the guests at Karan's party were stoned or drugged. To this, Sirsa replied, "They are public figures!! They are called "Stars" & they enjoy many privileges. Don't they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video." (sic)

Excuse me @IshitaYadav

They are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles?



So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video https://t.co/7eFSjKR013 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

He also demanded Karan, Deepika, Shahid, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor to undergo a dope test in order to prove their innocence. Sirsa tweeted, "Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji." (sic)

Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter



Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji https://t.co/ZtjcHC9YS2 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

Earlier, Sirsa had claimed in his tweet that the Bollywood stars who were introduced by Karan in a candid video from his party were actually in a 'drugged state'.

He had tweeted, "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09." (sic)

Soon, Congress leader Milind Deora slammed him for his allegations and tweeted, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know!" (sic)

