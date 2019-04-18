MNS Workers Support Urmila Matondkar During Her Rally In The Mumbai North Constituency

Urmila Matondkar is gaining steam as the days pass and is witnessing good response and turn out during her canvassing. The actor turned politician is contesting the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from the Mumbai North constituency with Congress party ticket and is pitched against the sitting MP Gopal Shetty from BJP. Just a few days ago, the actress revealed that she would be happy if Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would support her candidancy and it looks like her wish has been granted.

During her rally in Borivali, MNS workers supported Urmila Matondkar and said that they will openly support the actress in her election rallies. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source from the Congress party by saying that the party has requested MNS chief Raj Thackeray to give an anti-BJP speech in his upcoming rallies and show his support towards the Congress and Urmila Matondkar.

Here's what Urmila Matondkar said about MNS chief Raj Thackeray a few days ago, "Raj Thackeray is not just famous among youngsters but among people of all age groups. The response he is receiving at rallies is admirable. I will be happy if the MNS chief conducts a rally for me." Also, just a week ago, Urmila Matondkar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and took his guidance about how to win an election and also asked him to hold meetings in the constituency.

While Urmila Matondkar is considered a novice in Indian politics, the BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned a nickname as the 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar. The results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.

