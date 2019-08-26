Mom-to-be Amy Jackson Chills Like A Boss With Boyfriend George Panayiotou In A Pool!

The Happiness Is Evident On Amy's Face

In this picture, the 'I' actress is seen sharing a hearty laugh with her beau and the picture is all things cute.

Hello Sunday

In yet another picture, Amy is seen flaunting her baby bump as she is seen walking by the poolside.

Did You See This Viral Picture?

A few days ago, Amy took the internet by storm when she shared a topless photo of herself, flaunting her full-grown belly bump on her Instagram.

Amy & George Are All Set To Get Married Next Year

According to reports, Amy and George will be tying the knot next year.

Speaking about it, the actress earlier told Hello magazine, "The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."