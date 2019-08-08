English
    Mom-to-be Amy Jackson Goes TOPLESS To Bare Her Stretch Marks, Weight Gain & Everything In Between!

    By
    |
    Amy Jackson's bold look during her pregnancy will win your heart | FilmiBeat

    Amy Jackson, who got engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou earlier this year, is expecting her first baby. The actress who is 33 weeks pregnant, recently posted a topless picture of herself, flaunting her full-grown belly bump on her Instagram. Have a look at the picture here.

    A Pregnant Amy Strikes A Confident Pose

    The actress is seen wearing a cowboy hat and baring it all in this photo. Sharing her health update, she captioned it, "Greece? No! ... The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. Officially in week 33 of pregnancy. Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between." (sic)

    We Love This Click!

    The gorgeous mommy-to-be is quite active on social media and regularly keeps posting pictures of herself through her pregnancy. Here's another one.

    Amy & George Got Engaged In London On May 5 This Year

    Speaking about how George popped the question to her, the actress earlier told Hello Magazine, "It was the most incredible dream holiday. George pulled out all the stops. We travelled into Johannesburg then flew to Zambia where we went on safari, and to Botswana. I am animal obsessed so to see lions, rhinos and elephants...well, I think I cried a couple of times, it was so overwhelming. He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting and over a private dinner. It was beautiful."

    The Couple Is Set To Tie The Knot Next Year

    The 2.0 actress revealed in the same interview, "The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."

    Amy's Pregnancy Was Totally Unplanned

    "It was totally unplanned. We had no idea. We're at that stage where we're definitely ready for it. I don't think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we're in such a good place. We're happy together, we have a beautiful home and we're excited to be a mum and dad," she told Hello magazine.

