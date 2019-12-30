    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mommy No 1: Sara Ali Khan's Heartfelt Poem For Mother Amrita Singh Is All Things Emotional!

      Sara Ali Khan is quite active on Instagram and often shares her gorgeous pictures from vacations and photoshoots and even treats her fans with 'Sara Ki Shayari'. Recently, the Simmba actress penned an emotional poem for her mommy Amrita Singh and we bet, it will hit you straight in the heart.

      Sharing a collage of two pictures; one of them where she and her mommy are seen twinning in white and another where they are dressed in red attire, Sara wrote, Mirror mirror -- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us -- is I always want her attention. She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension," she wrote in the post, referring to her mother as "Mommy No 1".

      She further added, "She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can't be much apprehension -- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension."

      Her post further included hashtags- #AmritaKiBeti, #SaraKiShayari, #GotItFromMyMama, #LikeMotherLikeDaughter and #MommyNo1.

      Before this, Sara had shared some envious pictures from her vacation where the stunning lady chilled by the poolside and made some fun-filled memories with her bestie.

      Whenever we meet it’s like Big Bang 🌌 Meet my Yin I’m her Yang ☯ I thought of her and the phone rang 📞 And soon we took off to do our thang 🌊

      Take me back to the backwaters already ☀️🌅🌊💙💜🧡💛🏝

      Start your day with a splash 💦 ☀️ 🌊

      ☀️🦋🌊🛶⛵️🚤🏝

      Speaking about work, Sara will be next seen opposite rumoured flame Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. She will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan.

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
