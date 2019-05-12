Mother's Day Special: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Others Share Precious Pictures
Today (May 12, 2019), while the entire world is celebrating Mother's day, Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora Khan, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor also took to their social media handles to share precious pictures with their mothers and it's every bit endearing! Have a look below..
Among all, Janhvi's post on Mother's day will surely leave you all emotional. She shared a picture with Sridevi and captioned it as saying, "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world ❤ Happy Mother's Day."
My happy place.. 👩👧love you mama 🌞🌞❤ @sonirazdan
A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on May 12, 2019 at 12:51am PDT
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 12, 2019 at 1:08am PDT
Happy Mother’s Day ♥️♥️♥️ from ours to urs
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 12, 2019 at 12:52am PDT
Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy Mother’s Day to my superhero! Love you so much mom❤️❤️❤️ #happymothersday
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 11, 2019 at 10:28pm PDT
Happy Mother’s Day to the most loving and special person in my life. You are my strength and grace, my heart and courage. Mom, I love you so much, one day a year doesn’t even begin to sum up how important you are to me and to our whole family. @kapoor.sunita #MothersDayEveryday
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 11, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT
Latitudes and longitudes away, it’s still her smile that completes my day. माँ ❤️
A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on May 11, 2019 at 11:25pm PDT