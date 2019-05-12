Mother's Day Special: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Others Share Precious Pictures

Today (May 12, 2019), while the entire world is celebrating Mother's day, Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora Khan, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor also took to their social media handles to share precious pictures with their mothers and it's every bit endearing! Have a look below..

Among all, Janhvi's post on Mother's day will surely leave you all emotional. She shared a picture with Sridevi and captioned it as saying, "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world ❤ Happy Mother's Day."