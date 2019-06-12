English
    Mouni Roy's BOLD BACKLESS Picture Goes Wrong; Gets TROLLED For Undergoing Plastic Surgery Yet Again

    Mouni Roy's latest hot picture makes fans CRAZY | FilmiBeat

    The latest bold and backless photoshoot of Mouni Roy has gone wrong as the netizens are hardly paying attention to her for oozing hotness in the picture but they are rather busy trolling the actress for undergoing plastic surgery yet again. After coming across her latest picture, netizens claim that the actress has gone through multiple surgeries and has ended up ruining her face. Here's how they reacted..

    Netizens Call Her 'Plastic'

    @reena43345: "Plastic ki chalti firti dukaan."

    @y.a.kulkarni_1208: "Plastic has been banned😂."

    @vishaalkhairnar: "Golmal ... Golmal... Plastic vastic golmal....😯."

    Does Mouni's Face Look Different?

    @marrie_04: "Her face is looking completely different she's done more surgeries for sure !!"

    @garg.nisha: "Disaster of surgery 😁😉."

    Mouni's Talent Gets Questioned As Well

    @lubna_mumtahin: "There are so many talented and beautiful people are struggling and this plastic face gets the role.. what a shame .."

    @fyliepe: "@imouniroy should be awarded by #Indiangovt for sachviyan avidhan. After all sare plastic apne muuh pe jo laga rahe."

    Recently, Mouni Got Trolled For The Same Reason

    With everyone having an easy access to celebrity's each and every day look, the trend of trolling has taken over the social media. Every day, any random celeb becomes the topic of discussion. Sadly, this time it's Mouni Roy!

    Not so long ago, Mouni's pictures from Bharat première received flak and she was trolled for the same reason.

    All Picture Courtesy - Instagram

