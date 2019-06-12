Mouni Roy's BOLD BACKLESS Picture Goes Wrong; Gets TROLLED For Undergoing Plastic Surgery Yet Again

Netizens Call Her 'Plastic'

@reena43345: "Plastic ki chalti firti dukaan."

@y.a.kulkarni_1208: "Plastic has been banned😂."

@vishaalkhairnar: "Golmal ... Golmal... Plastic vastic golmal....😯."

Does Mouni's Face Look Different?

@marrie_04: "Her face is looking completely different she's done more surgeries for sure !!"

@garg.nisha: "Disaster of surgery 😁😉."

Mouni's Talent Gets Questioned As Well

@lubna_mumtahin: "There are so many talented and beautiful people are struggling and this plastic face gets the role.. what a shame .."

@fyliepe: "@imouniroy should be awarded by #Indiangovt for sachviyan avidhan. After all sare plastic apne muuh pe jo laga rahe."

Recently, Mouni Got Trolled For The Same Reason

With everyone having an easy access to celebrity's each and every day look, the trend of trolling has taken over the social media. Every day, any random celeb becomes the topic of discussion. Sadly, this time it's Mouni Roy!

Not so long ago, Mouni's pictures from Bharat première received flak and she was trolled for the same reason.