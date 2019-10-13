Mouni Roy Dismisses Rumour That She Is Dating Dubai Based Banker Suraj Nambiar: ‘Sick Of Rumours’

Recently, some news reports doing the rounds alleged that Romeo Akbar Walter actress, Mouni Roy is dating a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. The speculations started when a friend of theirs posted a photo of Mouni and Suraj, but later deleted it. Mouni has now responded to these rumours and said that they are just a bunch of friends.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Mouni dismissed the rumours, and said, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations."

Earlier, it was speculated that Mouni was dating Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. But she had dismissed even those rumours. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Mouni had said that people who matter to her know that she is single. She further added that she is not single because of lack of time, but because she hasn't found the right person yet, and is waiting for the one. "I can't just pick someone and start dating," she said.

She also said that at the moment, she is grateful for the opportunity that movies are providing her right now, and doesn't want to throw it away without giving her 100% first.

After last being seen in Romeo Akbar Walter, alongside John Abraham, Mouni will next be seen in Made In China, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled for release on October 25. Another big movie that Mouni has coming up is Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is scheduled for a summer 2020 release.

