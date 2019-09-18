Mouni Roy Shares Video Of Her Car Damaged By Falling Rock At A Metro Site, Accuses Authorities

Mouni Roy had a pretty freaky morning on Wednesday when she was on her way to the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, 'Made In China'. The actress was driving to the event when a huge rock from a metro construction site fell on her car in Juhu. The actress is holding the Mumbai Metro authorities responsible for this incident, and is questioning what would have happened if the rock had fallen on pedestrians.

Mouni tweeted a video of her damaged car and wrote, "Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Can't help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai metro?" The video shows a big hole in the car's sun roof, and pans up to show the building from where the rock must have fallen.

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

Concerned fans were quick to respond with suggestions about what action she had to take. One user wrote, "Pls contact @MumbaiPolice You are right. It could have killed someone," (sic), while another person wrote, "Hope you are safe! Yes nets are provided in such construction zones,why there is no such arrangements is a question," (sic).

Mouni will be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Gujarati filmmaker Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi film debut with this movie. It revolved around the story of a Gujarati businessman who wants to make it big as entrepreneur. The comedy drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, and Sumeet Vyas. It is scheduled for release around Diwali this year.

