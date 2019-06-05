Bharat Premiere: What's Wrong With Mouni Roy's Face? Fans SLAM Her For Yet Another Plastic Surgery

Mouni Gets Trolled

@tnapandya: "What's wrong with her? She is ruining herself."

@wajdangull: "Plastic surgeries ruined her beauty."

@Cupalwaysfull: "So she went for cheeks implant now. What else left?"

@kanchanmathpal: "She is becoming next Rakhi Sawant in terms of plastic surgery."

Meanwhile, Also Check Out Other Celebs’ Pics From Bharat Premiere

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan turned heads with their colour coordinated appearance at Bharat premiere. While Salman looked all suave, Katrina left us all mesmerized in a black Sabyasachi lehenga.

Tiger & Disha

Disha Patani, who's also a part of Bharat, graced the premiere of Bharat along with her alleged boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.

Iulia & Others

Among others, Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur also made an entry at Bharat premiere night along with Tara Sutaria and Nora Fatehi.

The Kapoor Sisters

Looking every bit sassy, Jnahvi & Khushi grace the screening of Salman-Katrina starrer Bharat.

Ananya & Shanaya

Best buddies Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen in attendance in their chic avatars.

KJo Makes An Unexpected Entry

Rumours have been rife about alleged cold wars between Salman Khan and Karan Johar. But the latter has clearly put all the tiff rumours to rest with his stylish appearance at Bharat screening.