    Mouni Roy SPILLS BEANS About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Behaviour On Brahmastra Sets

    Mouni Roy, who has grabbed a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra spills beans about her co-stars and her experience on the sets of the film. Brahmastra will serve as the first film in the trilogy. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the film will release on December 20.

    On one side, Brahmastra casts all the superstars - Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, while on the other side, Mouni, who will be seen playing a negative lead has recently debuted in Bollywood and hasn't carved a niche for herself yet!

    Mouni On Ranbir & Alia

    Mouni says working with the team has been an enriching experience.

    "My life is fulfilled after working with Mr Bachchan. Ranbir and Alia are sweethearts, they are too good. They all are such big stars that you get scared walking on the sets.

    "They all have been so generous, welcoming and made me feel comfortable. With great success and talent they als have that humility and are accepting people from outside," added Alia.

    Mouni Was All Surprised When She Was Approached For Brahmastra

    Mouni Roy says her casting as the main antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra came as a surprise for her.

    "I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenges me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.

    Ayan Mukerji had seen something from 'Naagin' and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow," Mouni told PTI.

    Mouni’s Next Is With John Abraham

    Mouni will be seen next in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham. The film releases on April 5. The actor said she had a great time working with John and is happy with the way her role has shaped up in the film.

    "'RAW' was offered to me after 'Gold' and Bramashtra'. This was last year. I am playing John's love interest, it is integral to the story. She is a banker. It was superb working with John. Both Akshay Kumar (her 'Gold' co-star) and John Abraham have lot of similarities like they are so so focused and disciplined."

    Mouni Has Many Films Lined Up

    Her upcoming films also include Made in China with Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays the role of a Gujurati housewife, and Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

    "This girl in ('Bole Chudiyan') is very fiery, drives tractors and dances. It is a full on Hindi film heroine. I am excited about it. I was waiting fir something like this," concluded Mouni.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 21:51 [IST]
