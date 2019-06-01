English
    WAR OF WORDS! Mouni Roy WALKS OUT Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan; Makers SLAM Her

    Mouni Roy gets in trouble after Bole Chudiyan makers makes allegation on her

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy were all set to share screen space together for the first time in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's feature debut film 'Bole Chudiyan'. In fact, last week, the makers had even unveiled the lead pair's first look from the film.

    While fans were quite excited to watch this new pair on the big screen, in a shocking turn of events, Mouni Roy walked out of the film. The makers and the actress are now blaming each other for unprofessional behaviour.

    Makers Of The Film Slam Mouni For Quitting The Film

    As per a Hindustan Times report, the producer of the film, Rajesh Bhatia said in an official statement, "We have invested big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and committed to the role is being rude than sorry we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it's not a hobby."

    They Accused The Actress Of Unprofessional Behaviour

    "The actor, director, me and Kiran (Bhatia) as content head and as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool and was ill tempered."

    Mouni's Official Spokesperson Hits Back At The Makers

    "Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the film. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism.

    Mr. Rajesh Bhatia on the other hand, is making his second film. His first film (Motichoor Chaknachoor) has already run into many controversies, where he has even accused a senior actor of interference."

    Mouni Had Not Even Signed The Contract For This Reason

    "He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it."

    Meanwhile, Mouni Chose To Main A Dignified Stance On This Controversy

    "We don't wish to say anything more to this. Anyone sensible can see what's going on. Mouni chooses to maintain a dignified stance and doesn't believe in mud slinging. She wishes them the very best."

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
