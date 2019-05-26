English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mudassar Aziz: Plans To Make 'Happy Bhag Jayegi 3' Afoot

    By Pti
    |

    Director Mudassar Aziz says he is planning to take the Happy Bhag Jayegi franchise forward with a third part. The filmmaker, who directed last year's Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to the 2016 film, said he is yet to finalise the plot in a concrete manner.

    "Audience has given so much love to our franchise that we feel grateful to them about it. When you make something as franchise people might like different things from a film. As makers we have to make sure people like everything.

    "We plan to make the third part. There are few ideas but we haven't worked upon it yet in a concrete way," Aziz told PTI.

    mudassar-aziz-says-plans-to-make-happy-bhag-jayegi-3-afoot

    The director said after he is done with his forthcoming release Pati Patni Aur Woh and a "slice-of-life film" with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which he said he will finish by mid 2020, he will work on the third film.

    Besides Diana Penty, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi also featured Sonakshi Sinha.

    About Pati, Patni... the filmmaker said his film is an ode to the 1978 comedy. The remake stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

    When Anushka SLAMMED Deepika & Said 'Stop Throwing Garbage At Me'

    "It is a contemporary version. The original is a pioneer film. It would be silly to just reconstruct that in today's time. Marriages and relationships have changed over the decades. Women have come a long way. When we decided to do this, we knew there is a great potential in the plot," he added.

    Production is underway and Aziz said the team is expected to finish shooting by August end.

    The film is slated to be released on December 6.

    More MUDASSAR AZIZ News

    Read more about: mudassar aziz
    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue