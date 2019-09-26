English
    Mumbai Khaali-Peeli Cabs Play One Of The Main Roles In 'Khaali Peeli', Says Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer, Ali Abbas Zafar's maiden home production, kicked off on September 11. The film, 'Khaali Peeli' is being directed by Maqbool Khan. It is being said that it is a romantic action-thriller and is primarily set in Mumbai. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, who is famed for playing antagonist in films like Raazi, Raees, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

    Talking about the film, Ananya told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that she has been shooting for the film in night shifts ever since it went on the floors. She added that they have been filming majorly at 'real locations' in Mumbai. She also stated that people might even spot her and Ishan 'crazily' driving in a taxi.

    She revealed that the film will be a fresh one as she is not in her comfort zone while shooting. She said, "The character is completely out of my comfort zone as she doesn't speak the way I do in real life. It's interesting because I had to adapt to a new lingo and a different tone. We have experimented with my look as well." She added that the Mumbai Khaali Peeli cabs play an important role in the film.

    She stated that she had reading sessions with Ishaan, which made her comfortable in the busy schedule. "I had been juggling between the Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot and workshops for Khaali Peeli. Ishaan and I had a lot of reading sessions which helped me get comfortable. I carried the script along during the Lucknow schedule (of Pati Patni Aur Woh) too, and would rehearse my lines aloud," the actor added.

    When asked about her experience of travelling in Khaali Peeli cabs, she stated that the neighborhood that she lives in has many autorickshaws, so she has had experience in travelling in them.

