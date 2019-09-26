Mumbai Police Congratulates ‘Inspector Vijay' Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai Police took to Twiter and congratulated veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his Dadasaheb Phalke award. They lauded Amitabh by sharing his photo on Twitter along with a message.

They wrote, "Congratulations Inspector Vijay, Amitabh Bachchan, on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations." Look at the tweet here.

Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations. pic.twitter.com/mYp1JNdi7s — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) 25 September 2019

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police used social media to interact with celebrities. After Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' trailer was released, they made a witty comment. In the trailer, Farhan Akthar will be seen teasing Priyanka with a plot for a bank robbery. Mumbai Police's Twitter handle took a screenshot of the scene and stated that bank robbery is a punishable offence.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan's Dadasaheb Phalke award, the news was revealed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. He took to Twitter and stated, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him."

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the veteran actor from the industry since the announcement was made. The actor posted a touching message on his Twitter, thanking all those who wished him. He wrote, "How does one even begin to put to words the immense gratitude I wish to convey to all that have sent their greetings to me .. just so humbled and overjoyed to see your joy .. thank you .."

His 50-year journey in the entertainment industry started with his entry in showbiz in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He was last seen on the big screens in Badla, where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. The Pink actor is currently busy hosting the 11th season of his popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

(Social media posts are unedited)