Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty & Others Team Up!

Sanjay Gupta who is known for his gritty films like 'Kaante', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala', 'Shootout At Wadala' is back with a gangster drama titled 'Mumbai Saga'. Set in 1980s-90s, the film boosts of an ensemble cast which includes Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

Reportedly, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. Meanwhile, the first look poster of Mumbai Saga is out. Check it out here-

In an official statement, director Sanjay Gupta claimed that 'Mumbai Saga' is his most ambitious film till date. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one story that needs to be said on screen."

Earlier, Gupta was quoted as saying, "It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making -- gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home."

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, "Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events and yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table."

The film is slated to go on floors next month and is likely to hit the theatrical screens in 2020.

EXCLUSIVE! Emraan Hashmi: Biopics Often End Up As A Caricature Of Who The Actual Person Is