Munna Badnaam Hua Song: Warina Hussain Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan

Warina Hussain is thrilled to carry on the baton from Malaika Arora who made 'Munni Badnaam Hui', one of Bollywood's most popular song. Now, the actress finds herself in the enviable position of sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Munna badnaam hua' from Dabangg 3.

But with good opportunities come expectations. Only a film old in the industry, the youngster's act will inevitably be compared to that of Malaika Arora.

Speaking about it, the actress said, "To be called Millennial Munni is a big high for a newcomer like me. Salman sir's spontaneity in front of the camera is well-known. He often devises his own steps that go on to become a rage among his fans. Salman sir is like my mentor. I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn't need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps."

While the audio of the song is already out and has been receiving a lot of love, the video will be launched today at an event in Mumbai.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, 'Dabangg 3' also stars Sonakshi Sinha and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be essaying the role of the main antagonist. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Speaking about Warina Hussain, the actress debuted in Bollywood last year with Aayush Sharma's 'LoveYatri'. The film failed to work at the box office.

Warina Hussain Reminisces Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time

Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan REVEALS Details About Saiee Manjrekar's Role In This Salman Khan Film