Munnabhai M.B.B.S Actor Vishal Thakkar Missing Since Last 3 Years; Cops Still Unable To Trace Him!

Vishal Borrowed Rs. 500 From His Mother To Watch A Film

According to reports, in December 2015 at around 10.30 pm, Vishal borrowed Rs 500 from his mother to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens and left his Mulund flat. He had even asked her to join him but she had refused.

He Texted His Father At Around 1 Am

On the same night, at around 1 am, he texted his father, "I am going to a party. See you tomorrow." That was the last time his family heard from him. It's been three years since then and the cops are yet to trace Vishal.

His mother Durga said, "I have no clue what happened to my son".

As per a Spotboye report, the cops stated that he was last spotted by his girlfriend on Ghodbunder Road at 11:45 am on the 1st of January 2016, as he called for an auto to Andheri for a shoot.

His phone was switched off after that and no hospital record reported of an unidentified man matching his description. Also, his bank account too shows no activity since then.

Vishal's Girlfriend Had Filed A Rape And Assault Charge Against Him In 2015

Inspector N A Kulkarni, who investigated the case later, was quoted as saying, "We don't know if it's a murder or a kidnapping, or he has run away."

The report also stated that Vishal had his run-in with trouble when in October 2015, he was booked for allegedly raping his 25-year-old girlfriend.

Talking about the case, Vishal's mother said, "She frequented our house. One day they were together and the next day, she landed at my door with the police. It was a minor fight. Later, the two of them resolved it."

The girl had later withdrawn the case against him.

Vishal Is Untraceable Since Last Three Years

According to cops, Vishal's acting career had gone downhill after the case. A few months ago when they were asked for an update on Vishal, they said, "No trace yet.'

Reportedly, he was said to be mentally disturbed due to lack of work, and his image was further tarnished due to the rape controversy.