    Murder 2 Actor Prashant Narayanan Jailed In Cheating Case; Read Details Here!

    Actor Prashant Narayanan who is best known for playing a psychopath in Emraan Hashmi-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Murder 2' has been arrested and is in jail for his alleged involvement in a cheating case.

    According to reports, the actor and his wife are in jail. Inspector A. Prathap who arrested the 50-year-old actor and his wife Shona from Mumbai told IANS, "The case pertains to cheating. The complainant is Thomas Panicker, who was the producer of a Malayalam film, in which Narayanan acted in 2017. After the film the two became close and Panicker was told that his wife's father had a company in Mumbai and if he invested in it, he would be made a Director."

    He further revealed, "Panicker invested Rs 1.20 crore and after that, he came to know he was cheated. He then filed the complaint."

    Revealing further details, Prathap told IANS that he and his seven-member team from Kerala Police reached Mumbai and managed to nab Prashant and his wife after surveillance for three days. The couple has been brought to Kerala on a transit warrant. The Thalassery Additional Judicial Magistrate court granted the judicial remand of the couple till September 20.

    Born in Kerala and brought up in Delhi, Prashant bagged his first film role in 2002 in Hansal Mehta's 'Chhal'. The actor even starred in films down the South and is known for Bollywood films like 'Murder 2', 'Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II' amongst others. Prashant even starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap, 'Bandini'.

