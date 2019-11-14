Music Director Anu Malik Denies All The Sexual Harassment Allegations Levelled Against Him

The music director has been mired in controversies off lately. A number of women have come forward and narrated their horror stories about the harassment they faced at the hands of Malik. Singer Sona Mohapatra too had accused Anu Malik of misbehavior on Twitter when she was only 15 years old. Not only Mohapatra, another singer Neha Bhasin has accused Malik of harassment. The music director has finally broken his silence in an official statement he released on social media. The composer has vehemently denied all the allegations.

The musician, in a first, stated, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realize that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness. Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated.” (sic)

He further continued and said, “It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name. Why wasn’t this spoken about before? Why do these allegations resurface only when I back on television, which is currently my only source of livelihood? Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it. Fighting a battle on social media is an endless process, at the end of which nobody wins. If this keeps on continuing, I will have no option but to knock on the doors of the courts to safeguard myself.

He finally concluded and stated that he would like to thank his well-wishers who have been with him and his family through this dark phase. He also professed that he isn’t sure as to how much more slander and dirt he and his family can take.