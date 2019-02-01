English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Music Director Vishal Dadlani Slams PM Modi: Don't Turn The Pain Of Indian Women Into Propaganda

    By
    |

    Vishal Dadlani is back in yet another controversy. The singer-composer has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying for claiming that rapists are "hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month" under his administration.

    The Prime Minister made the comment at a youth conclave in Surat on Wednesday. A ANI report quoted Modi as saying, "There used to be rapes in this country earlier too, it is a shame that we still hear about such cases. Now, culprits are hanged within 3 days, 7days, 11 days & a month. Steps are being taken continuously to get daughters justice & results are evident.

    makum

    Dadlani, who often criticises the Modi-led BJP, called it a "lie" and took to his Twitter handle to call out the Prime Minister.

    He tweeted, "Lie. Name one rapist who has been hung in your term, Sir. Nirbhaya's rapists, Asifa's rapists, even Unnao child-rape-accused BJP MLA Sengar are still alive and well," he tweeted on Thursday.

    "Narendra Modiji, we know elections are near, but don't turn the pain of Indian women and girls into propaganda," he further added to his tweet.

    (Inputs from IANS)

    ALSO READ: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: A Brave Film About Embracing Love In Every Shade!

    Read more about: vishal dadlani narendra modi
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue