All's NOT WELL Inside The Bachchan Clan? A MYSTERY Around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ABSENCE Is Solved

Aishwarya Makes A Public Appearance After A Long Gap

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped by paparazzi along with Aaradhya Bachchan at the latter's school. The actress was seen sporting a white-coloured jacket and blue-coloured denims.

Fans Are Delighted To See Aishwarya Rai

It seems fans are elated to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest pictures and couldn't contain their excitement. Here's how they reacted..

@bollyworldd: "Long time no see😍😍😍."

@preeti.kashyap.714049: "Her love for her daughter is speechless... ❤."

@pill_louis: "OMG...look at arrahdiya...the cutestest...looking more like mummy now."

Aishwarya Couldn't Shush The ‘Family Spat' Rumours

Every time, when the Bachchans stepped out together in the past one month, netizens questioned them, whether everything is okay between them and Aishwarya Rai or not. The reason was nothing but Aishwarya's unexpected absence.

Aishwarya Rai On The Work Front

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's much ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan.

The latest reports also suggest that Aishwarya Rai might be seen in a double role. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.