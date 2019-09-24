All's NOT WELL Inside The Bachchan Clan? A MYSTERY Around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ABSENCE Is Solved
It's been a long time, since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not made any public appearance. Be it Ambani's lavish Ganapati event or Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's grand celebration for completing 33 years in industry, which was attended by Jaya, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya ditched all and left many netizens wondering what went wrong. In fact unlike previous years, Aishwarya also skipped visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with her daughter, Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Makes A Public Appearance After A Long Gap
On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped by paparazzi along with Aaradhya Bachchan at the latter's school. The actress was seen sporting a white-coloured jacket and blue-coloured denims.
Fans Are Delighted To See Aishwarya Rai
It seems fans are elated to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest pictures and couldn't contain their excitement. Here's how they reacted..
@bollyworldd: "Long time no see😍😍😍."
@preeti.kashyap.714049: "Her love for her daughter is speechless... ❤."
@pill_louis: "OMG...look at arrahdiya...the cutestest...looking more like mummy now."
Aishwarya Couldn't Shush The ‘Family Spat' Rumours
Every time, when the Bachchans stepped out together in the past one month, netizens questioned them, whether everything is okay between them and Aishwarya Rai or not. The reason was nothing but Aishwarya's unexpected absence.
Aishwarya Rai On The Work Front
On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's much ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan.
The latest reports also suggest that Aishwarya Rai might be seen in a double role. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.
(Social media posts are unedited.)