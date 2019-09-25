All's NOT WELL In The Bachchan Clan? MYSTERY Around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ABSENCE Solved
It's been a long time since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made any public appearances. Be it industrialist Mukesh Ambani's lavish Ganpati darshan or designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's grand celebration for completing 33 years in the industry, which was attended by Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched all events and left many netizens wondering where she was.
In fact, unlike previous years, the Guru actress also skipped visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai during Ganesh Festival 2019. What went wrong?
Aishwarya Makes A Public Appearance After A Long Gap
On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped by paparazzi along with Aaradhya Bachchan at the latter's school. The actress was seen sporting a white-coloured jacket and a blue-coloured denim.
Fans Are Delighted To See Aishwarya Rai
It seems fans are elated to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest pictures and couldn't contain their excitement. Here's how they reacted..
@bollyworldd: "Long time no see😍😍😍."
@preeti.kashyap.714049: "Her love for her daughter is speechless... ❤."
@pill_louis: "OMG...look at arrahdiya...the cutestest...looking more like mummy now."
Aishwarya Couldn't Shush The ‘Family Spat' Rumours
On The Work Front For Aishwarya Rai
(Social media posts are unedited.)