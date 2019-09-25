All's NOT WELL In The Bachchan Clan? MYSTERY Around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ABSENCE Solved

Aishwarya Makes A Public Appearance After A Long Gap

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped by paparazzi along with Aaradhya Bachchan at the latter's school. The actress was seen sporting a white-coloured jacket and a blue-coloured denim.

Fans Are Delighted To See Aishwarya Rai

It seems fans are elated to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest pictures and couldn't contain their excitement. Here's how they reacted..

@bollyworldd: "Long time no see😍😍😍."

@preeti.kashyap.714049: "Her love for her daughter is speechless... ❤."

@pill_louis: "OMG...look at arrahdiya...the cutestest...looking more like mummy now."

Aishwarya Couldn't Shush The ‘Family Spat' Rumours

On The Work Front For Aishwarya Rai

