Nafisa Ali Pens A Hard-hitting Post Asking For Work, Says She Sees Herself In Zaira Wasim!

Nafisa Ali's Hard-hitting Post On Instagram

Sharing a black-and-white picture, she wrote, "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema . So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor , I need to work to express my emotions .I will not be dictated to. May God give each of us the strength to follow our dreams . Stop targeting young women in India. Stop religious intolerance. Stop dictating to Indians . India is unique and we must protect our secular fabric .Stop this divide and rule . Focus on a better world."

The Actress Recalled Her Initial Days In The Industry

"I was just remembering myself at that stage of my life. When I was young and film Junoon was made, it was such a huge success and I had so many offers. I remember I had no family support, I was alone in Bombay trying to find work," the veteran actress told Zoom.

'I Always Look Back & Say Why Did I Give In?

'I Recall Myself When I Was 20 & I Just Felt For Zaira Wasim'

She even penned a post on Instagram reacting to Zaira's retirement from films which read, "I am a flower child ...I recall myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim. I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice. It is your freedom, your independent right. India gives you the Constitutional right and freedom of choice to choose.

There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right decision. God ( the energy of the universe) is always with each of us no matter what our religious belief are. I respect all religions and teach my children the same . We are children of this Universe. So explore and become thoughtful and caring beings."