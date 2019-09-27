Nandita Das Calls Out Fair Skin Obsession With Powerful Video Titled 'India's Got Colour'

Actor-director Nandita Das's campaign, Dark Is Beautiful, has been highlighting the never-ending problem of colour discrimination in our society. Nandita Das has released a two-minute-long video that slams discrimination based on colour as the campaign completes 10 years. The video titled 'India's Got Colour', shuts down the society's obsession with fair skin. The powerful music video is presented with scenes we come across every day in a regular Indian household.

The video has a scene in which a pregnant woman is advised to consume milk in order to have a fair-skinned baby. We can see the same woman advising a girl, who appears to be the woman's elder daughter, to take an umbrella as she steps out to play. In another scene, we can see a typical Indian father looking for a fair bride in the newspaper classifieds for his son. The video also shows a dusky model posing for photographs; a graphic designer edits the photo to make her look fairer. Watch the video here.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Radhika Apte, Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta, Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Ali Fazal and Shashank Arora are some actors who can be seen in the video.

"A fun and quirky music video that furthers the conversation of skin colour bias, and urges us to celebrate the diversity of India in skin colour. After all, we are 1.3 billion people, and have that many shades of skin tones!," Nandita Das captioned the video while sharing it on YouTube.

Talking about the video to PTI, Nandita Das said, "We don't need to be defining ourselves with the colour of our skin, there is (a) lot more to all of us and we need to explore that."

So, what did you think of this mind-blowing video? Did it amaze you as it did us? Let us know in the comments below.