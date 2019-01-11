Narendra Modi's Selfie With The Bollywood Brigade Ends Up Being Trolled On Twitter!

When you visit goa with your friends and suddenly see a foreigner. pic.twitter.com/XM1mWBwBpy — Prince Rajput (@Sirkasum) January 10, 2019

This Meme Wins The Day

The Twitterati is filled with so much creativity and can come up with things that you could have never imagined of.

One is associated with tea, other is associated with coffee and both are associated with blocking Rahul's career growth pic.twitter.com/uLcgWQsfWC — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) January 10, 2019

The Tale Of Two Rahuls

While one brought down Rahul Gandhi, the other brought down KL Rahul.

A real actor knows exactly where the camera is #Modi https://t.co/LIlC727G1s — Hemanth Raj (@hemanthrj) January 11, 2019

Only Modi Knows Where The Camera Is

Say what you want, only Narendra Modi knows where the camera is. Be it any picture, he's looking straight into the lenses, always!

No vivek oberai 😂 — भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 10, 2019

The Million Dollar Question

Yes, the million dollar question here is - Where exactly is Vivek Oberoi and why isn't he in the picture?