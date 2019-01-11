English
    Narendra Modi's Selfie With The Bollywood Brigade Ends Up Being Trolled On Twitter!

    By
    |
    Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & other celebs to meet PM Narendra Modi, Here's why | FilmiBeat

    It looks like nobody is spared on Twitter and every single celebrity, politician and cricketer will have to face the wrath of the trolls every time they post a picture online. Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is not spared as his latest selfie with the Bollywood brigade ended up with memes and trolls in no time. While some of them poked fun at the Bollywood stars, the others made fun of the PM himself. Check out a few funny memes below...

    This Meme Wins The Day

    The Twitterati is filled with so much creativity and can come up with things that you could have never imagined of.

    The Tale Of Two Rahuls

    While one brought down Rahul Gandhi, the other brought down KL Rahul.

    Only Modi Knows Where The Camera Is

    Say what you want, only Narendra Modi knows where the camera is. Be it any picture, he's looking straight into the lenses, always!

    The Million Dollar Question

    Yes, the million dollar question here is - Where exactly is Vivek Oberoi and why isn't he in the picture?

