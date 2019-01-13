Nargis Fakhri Goes All Guns Blazing Against A Portal For Saying That She's Pregnant!
Nargis Fakhri was spotted wearing a loose outfit at an event recently and speculations were all over the place that she's hiding a baby bump. If the gossips were just doing the rounds on Twitter, a leading portal picked it up and published an article citing that she might be pregnant with her boyfriend Matt Alonzo. This did not go down well with Nargis Fakhri as she lashed out against the fake piece of news and asked them to get their facts right. In a series of tweets, Nargis Fakhri was all guns blazing and demanded the portal to take down the piece of news immediately.
Nargis Fakhri Takes On The Portal Head-on
"Take this down @TheLive_Mirror your reporter published lies & not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish," tweeted Nargis Fakhri.
Nargis Fakhri Demanded The Article To Be Deleted
"You need to now also delete it from your online site . Who is this journo omair iqbal that works for you! Shame on him. What kind of person have you hired. He's not even doing his job correctly @TheLive_Mirror @bollybubble," she tweeted.
I've Been Body Shamed, This Is Messed Up!
"This is messed up. How can you write totally fake news & insulting me cuz I've gained weight- you are body shaming me. Whom ever wrote this has no idea &every word in this is a lie. Get your facts checks," tweeted Nargis Fakhri.
How Can Fake News Be Allowed So Easily?
"I know absolutely absurd how these people can be allowed to inform the public about anything. How can we trust anythin they write @bollybubble @TheLive_Mirror."
The Writer Must Apologise To Me
Nargis Fakhri also tweeted that she wants the writer to apologise to her.
