Nargis Fakhri Goes All Guns Blazing Against A Portal For Saying That She's Pregnant!

Nargis Fakhri Takes On The Portal Head-On

"Take this down @TheLive_Mirror your reporter published lies & not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish," tweeted Nargis Fakhri.

Nargis Fakhri Demanded The Article To Be Deleted

"You need to now also delete it from your online site . Who is this journo omair iqbal that works for you! Shame on him. What kind of person have you hired. He's not even doing his job correctly @TheLive_Mirror @bollybubble," she tweeted.

I've Been Body Shamed, This Is Messed Up!

"This is messed up. How can you write totally fake news & insulting me cuz I've gained weight- you are body shaming me. Whom ever wrote this has no idea &every word in this is a lie. Get your facts checks," tweeted Nargis Fakhri.

How Can Fake News Be Allowed So Easily?

"I know absolutely absurd how these people can be allowed to inform the public about anything. How can we trust anythin they write @bollybubble @TheLive_Mirror."

I want this report OMAIR IQBAL who wrote for @TheLive_Mirror to first apologize for body shaming me & take your article down! — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) January 12, 2019

The Writer Must Apologise To Me

Nargis Fakhri also tweeted that she wants the writer to apologise to her.