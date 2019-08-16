Naseeruddin Shah: I Didn’t Expect Success To Come Easily

Actor Naseeruddin Shah is one of the best actors of Bollywood. He's known for his off-beat films and impeccable acting chops. The actor has not only done off-beat films but also has given many chances to new directors and has collaborated with fresh talents.

Speaking of his journey so far, the actor says, "I never felt any despair because I didn't expect success to come easily. I was prepared for a long hard struggle. I was also not willing to admit defeat easily. The thought of failure didn't even occur to me, even though I knew the odds I was battling."

When asked if he was ever bothered with the thought of failure, he told media agency, "I never entertained the thought of failure. 'What will happen if?' I never thought about this. I just had to become as good as I can. If I know my job, I'll get work. This was my belief."

"There has been no change in the way I see things today, in fact it has been consolidated, confirmed in my head now."

Naseeruddin Shah also revealed why he loves to work with youngsters and said that if he had not received a helping hand at every stage he might not have made this journey. He also said that he feels honoured to see that youngsters have faith in him and dreams in their eyes.

"It's very encouraging for me to feel wanted by the younger generation. I've done hundreds of films with first time directors and never regretted it," added Mr Shah.

Shah is currently enjoying working in short films on varied topics and genres with the hope of making one himself.