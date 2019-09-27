National Film Archive Of India Discovers Rare Footage Of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi In Madras

The major highlight of the discovery is a rare half-an-hour footage that has visuals of a special train carrying Mahatma Gandhi's ashes from Madras to Rameshwaram. The stunning visuals show thousands of people thronging to stations like Chettinad, Sivaganga, Chidambaram, Manamadurai junction, Ramnad, Pudukkottai junctions in Tamil Nadu, with folded hands and tears in eyes to have a glimpse of the urn carrying the Mahatma's ashes. The footage has visuals of a sea of humanity present at what looks like Marina beach in the then Madras city, jostling with each other carrying flags and banners to pay their last respects to the Mahatma. The train stops at major stations en route for people to pay their tribute culminating in the journey at Rameshwaram, with several important politicians from Tamil Nadu taking part in the immersion ceremony.

Mahatma With Brother Manilal

A visual showing Manilal Gandhi seems to be a rare one from the collection. He was the second son of Mahatma Gandhi and served as the editor of ‘Indian Opinion' a Gujarati-English weekly publication, at Phoenix, Durban in South Africa. There is a title card ‘Mahatma Gandhi's Son' while showing the visuals of Manilal Gandhi at an airport.

Another important footage shows Mahatma's South India tour and Harijan Yatra in January-February 1946. The film, by Projection of India Pictures, shows the visuals of Gandhi at Manapparai Railway junction and then proceeding to visit prominent temples like Sri Meenakshi temple at Madurai, Palani and Kumbakonam. The visuals also show the Mahatma attending the silver jubilee celebration of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha at Madras along with C Rajagopalachari.

The collection has a reel that showcases Mahatma and Kasturba engaged in various activities at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha, Maharashtra. There are visuals of Mahatma keenly taking part in tree plantation, serving the patients and in ploughing the field with a machine. An endearing visual shows Kasturaba feeding a cow in the Ashram.

Another reel in the collection has the entire footage of the Mahatma's voyage on board ship S Rajaputana to England to attend the Second Round Table Conference. It has candid shots of the Mahatma spinning yarn on the deck, looking through binocular, shaving, smiling, playing with children and at one point taking control of the ship with the Captain beside him!

There are visuals of the Mahatma's visit to Ahmedabad, Porbandar and Rajkot including raw footage of his empty house, the school he attended and the library register showing his name! The footage contains the Mahatma attending the annual programme of Shri Shivaji College somewhere in Maharashtra.

A Fascinating Visual Collection

There are two reels having only audio that has the voice of Khan Abdul Gafar Khan, known as Frontier Gandhi. It seems some footage is from the documentary film on Gandhi by AK Chettiar that is unavailable till now. Also, some footage seems to have found a place in a long documentary made by Vitthalbhai Jhaveri. Some visuals seem to be from Kanu Gandhi collection.

The condolence meeting at UN Headquarters just after Mahatma's death is also part of this collection. Apart from representatives of several nations paying tribute, a visual of India's representative at UN can be seen in the footage.

"This is a fascinating visual collection of the Mahatma and a real surprise to find it in celluloid format in today's times. The 35 mm footage is in Master Positive format and does not have sound. We have made duplicate negative for long-term preservation and then copied it into Release Positive, which is an exhibition format. The primary inspection indicates the material is in good condition and we will soon plan to digitize it. We also plan to invite scholars and historians to throw more light and get information for cataloguing the entire collection," concluded Prakash Magdum.