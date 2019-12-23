National Film Awards 2019: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Clicked Together

The 66th National Film Awards is currently taking place at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu is giving away the awards to the winners at the prestigious award ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana who share the Best Actor Award for their films Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively, have already arrived at the event. Akshay Kumar too was spotted as his film, Padman has won the Best Film On Social Issues Award.

We came across a picture of Vicky, Ayushmann and Akshay seated together at the award ceremony. Reportedly, Akshay and Vicky shared a hug when they arrived at the Vigyan Bhawan for the ceremony.

In yet another picture, Akshay, Vicky and Ayushmann are seen shaking hands and it's a perfect Kodak moment.

Speaking about his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal earlier said at the red carpet, "At the end of the day, it was his vision that we were trying to follow. Uri was a decision taken from my gut feeling."

Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta are hosting the 66th National Film Awards. Meanwhile, superstar Amitabh Bachchan won't be attending the National Awards ceremony to collect the prestigious Dadsaheb Phalke Award this year due to ill-health. The actor shared that he would be skipping the event since he is down with fever. According to a Hindustan Times report, Big B will be honoured with the award in a separate ceremony.

