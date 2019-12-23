    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      National Film Awards 2019: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Clicked Together

      By
      |

      The 66th National Film Awards is currently taking place at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu is giving away the awards to the winners at the prestigious award ceremony.

      Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana who share the Best Actor Award for their films Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively, have already arrived at the event. Akshay Kumar too was spotted as his film, Padman has won the Best Film On Social Issues Award.

      national-awards

      lopa

      We came across a picture of Vicky, Ayushmann and Akshay seated together at the award ceremony. Reportedly, Akshay and Vicky shared a hug when they arrived at the Vigyan Bhawan for the ceremony.

      In yet another picture, Akshay, Vicky and Ayushmann are seen shaking hands and it's a perfect Kodak moment.

      akshay

      Speaking about his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal earlier said at the red carpet, "At the end of the day, it was his vision that we were trying to follow. Uri was a decision taken from my gut feeling."

      Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta are hosting the 66th National Film Awards. Meanwhile, superstar Amitabh Bachchan won't be attending the National Awards ceremony to collect the prestigious Dadsaheb Phalke Award this year due to ill-health. The actor shared that he would be skipping the event since he is down with fever. According to a Hindustan Times report, Big B will be honoured with the award in a separate ceremony.

      Watch this space for more updates.

      Amitabh Bachchan Down With Fever; Won't Be Attending National Awards Ceremony

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue