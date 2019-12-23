National Film Awards 2019: Akshay Kumar's Padman Wins For Best Film, Actor Receives The Award

Padman Wins Best Film On Social Issues Award

Akshay Kumar's film Padman who revolved around the theme of menstruation and sanitary pads, bagged the Best Film On Social Issues Award. The superstar is seen here collecting the award from M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bags Best Music Direction Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali collects the Best Music Direction Award for his magnum opus, Padmaavat.

Keerthy Suresh Collects Best Actress Award

Keerthy Suresh looks super happy as she receives the Best Actress Award for her excellent performance in Mahanati. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu praised her and said, "The maturity she has shown in acting is amazing."

The Talented Trio

Keerthy Suresh is seen sharing a light moment with Ayushmann Khurrana while filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali looks on.