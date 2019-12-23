National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Collect Best Actor Award

The 66th National Film Awards is taking place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi where Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu is giving away awards to the winners from Indian cinema. We already shared an inside picture with you from the ceremony where Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana sat together.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal Win Best Actor Award While Ayushmann Khurrana bagged the Best Actor Award for AndhaDhun, Vicky Kaushal too received the award for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Surekha Sikri Collects The Best Supporting Actress Award The veteran actress who won the critics and audience's hearts alike in Badhaai Ho, won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. It's Raining Awards For AndhaDhun Sriram Raghavan received the National Film Award for the Best Film for AndhaDhun . Ghoomar Wins Best Choreography Award Sanjay Leela Bhansali is seen cheering in the audience as Kruti Mahesh receives National Film Award for Best Choreography for the Padmaavat song Ghoomar.

