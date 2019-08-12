National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS How His Family Reacted To His Win!

Ayushmann Was Shooting For An Ad When His Phone Buzzed With Congratulatory Messages

"I was shooting for an ad-film and there were people around me. So, it wasn't exactly a 'me moment' for me. I was busy with the shot when suddenly congratulatory messages started pouring in on my phone. I was so shocked to learn that all this has happened - it was all so surreal."

This Is How The Actor Celebrated His National Award Win

"Incidentally, I was shooting with the cinematographer of Uri. So, both of us did a high five and the entire crew started applauding. They arranged for a special celebration for me on the set. It was quite overwhelming."

Ayushmann Reveals How His Family Reacted To His Win

"My father was almost choking on the phone when we spoke, after hearing the news. He was so overwhelmed that he could not talk properly. I feel it was even more overwhelming for him than me. Tahira (his wife) was also emotional."

A National Award Was On His Bucket List

"I am feeling ecstatic. Actually, I am still trying to digest this. It was on my bucket list when I came to Mumbai to become an actor."

He Is Glad With The Recognition That AndhaDhun Received

"The kind of films that I do are about credibility and content. I was actually looking forward to this to happen someday in my life. Actually, when you're doing a particular film, you don't do it thinking about an award, but I am glad this happened with AndhaDhun."

He Spills The Beans About Vicky Kaushal's Phone Call To Him

"Vicky was the first person to call me after getting the news. It was very sweet of him. Even as I got to know of the news, there was a call from Vicky. We virtually hugged each other over the phone. He is such a gem of a person. It was very gracious of him to give me a call."